Man welcomes newborn son from hospital bed, days after rattlesnake bite By Jordan Bowen, FOX 13 News Posted Aug 15 2019 09:50PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 15 2019 11:20PM EDT
Updated Aug 15 2019 11:21PM EDT <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WTVT"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_424064563_424080575_180238";this.videosJson='[{"id":"424080575","video":"595334","title":"Man%20welcomes%20newborn%20son%20days%20after%20snake%20bite","caption":"A%20man%20who%20was%20bitten%20by%20a%20rattlesnake%20near%20a%20construction%20site%20last%20month%20is%20now%20out%20of%20the%20hospital%20and%20recovering%20after%20undergoing%20multiple%20surgeries.%20Earl%20Hjertstedt%20considers%20himself%20very%20lucky.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F15%2FMan_welcomes_newborn_son_days_after_snak_0_7596646_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F15%2FMan_welcomes_newborn_son_days_after_snake_bite_595334_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1660533600%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D3KLCuyz_lPLs0ep9-H1q_PR7Pig","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fman-welcomes-newborn-son-from-hospital-bed-days-after-rattlesnake-bite"}},"createDate":"Aug 15 2019 11:20PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WTVT"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_424064563_424080575_180238",video:"595334",poster:"https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/15/Man_welcomes_newborn_son_days_after_snak_0_7596646_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"A%2520man%2520who%2520was%2520bitten%2520by%2520a%2520rattlesnake%2520near%2520a%2520construction%2520site%2520last%2520month%2520is%2520now%2520out%2520of%2520the%2520hospital%2520and%2520recovering%2520after%2520undergoing%2520multiple%2520surgeries.%2520Earl%2520Hjertstedt%2520considers%2520himself%2520very%2520lucky.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/15/Man_welcomes_newborn_son_days_after_snake_bite_595334_1800.mp4?Expires=1660533600&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=3KLCuyz_lPLs0ep9-H1q_PR7Pig",eventLabel:"Man%20welcomes%20newborn%20son%20days%20after%20snake%20bite-424080575",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fman-welcomes-newborn-son-from-hospital-bed-days-after-rattlesnake-bite"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Jordan Bowen, FOX 13 News
Posted Aug 15 2019 09:50PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 15 2019 11:20PM EDT
Updated Aug 15 2019 11:21PM EDT Sarasota man bitten by rattlesnake SARASOTA, Fla. (FOX 13) - A man who was bitten by a rattlesnake near a construction site last month is now out of the hospital and recovering after undergoing multiple surgeries. Earl Hjertstedt considers himself very lucky.

"I just never imagined any of this would happen," Hjertstedt said.

His left leg is now in a cast after the near-fatal rattlesnake bite. One of the rattlesnake's fangs clamped down on the side of his leg the other pierced his boot.

"I felt something hit me on my shin really hard," Hjertstedt said. "The pain started kicking in. Every step just felt totally painful."

Hjertstedt was on the job surveying land at a construction site when he was bitten. He was rushed to a local hospital but learned they were low on anti-venom so he was transferred to Sarasota Memorial.</p> <div id='continue-text-424064563' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-424064563' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-424064563' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-424064563', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '424064563'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>After spending the last few weeks in the hospital, he’s out and recovering with his wife, Diahanna and their newborn son, Lathe, who is just days old.</p><p>“I did feel like my other half was gone. After spending the last few weeks in the hospital, he's out and recovering with his wife, Diahanna and their newborn son, Lathe, who is just days old.

"I did feel like my other half was gone. I've never been away from him for three weeks. Being home by myself with the kids, it sucked. It was really hard," Diahanna said.

Coincidentally, Lathe was born at the same hospital where his dad was receiving treatment just days after the snake bite. With the help of nurses, Hjertstedt was wheeled into the delivery room on a stretcher just minutes before his wife gave birth.

"He barely made it but he was there. We were holding hands and he got to hold the baby," Diahanna said.

Typically, anti-venom should be administrated within 30 minutes of the snake bite. Waiting longer could be fatal.

In Hjertstedt's case, he was forced to wait more than four hours before he was finally given the anti-venom. Doctors told him they were surprised he survived. 