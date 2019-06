- Manatee County deputies are searching for two suspects involved in burglarizing cars at three locations, including a high school.

According to the sheriff’s office, a suspect was seen smashing car windows at Lakewood Ranch High School's softball field and the parking lots of Lakewood Ranch Gymnastics and South Florida Gymnastics. Officials said it’s unclear what object was used to break the windows, but items were stolen from within vehicles.

The suspect vehicle is possibly a white Chrysler 300. The suspected driver is described as a black male wearing a blue shirt and jean shorts. The second suspect, the passenger, is described as a black male who was last seen wearing a black shirt with white lettering on the back.

The incidents took place on Thursday, June 6. Anyone with information is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

