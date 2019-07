- Manatee County is showing off a new school bus ID system that will track students. The school district will begin testing scanner equipment that will tell parents when their child got on and off the school bus.

Students will be given a special ID scanner, which they will swipe when they get on and off the bus. It also will inform the driver if a student boards the wrong bus.

The pilot program, beginning this fall, will test 50 school buses in the district.

Officials say they wanted to make things easier for parents.

"Parents call in every day asking where the bus is. Obviously that's a big issue. And with the driver shortages we're experiencing, not just in our county, but throughout the state, it's always going to be an issue. So we definitely want to use the technology that we have to our advantage," said Won Oh, assistant director of transportation for Manatee County school district.

Continue reading below

The cost of the entire program, once extended to the county's entire school bus fleet, will be around $56,000.

It's yet to be determined which schools will be using the pilot program.