- A teenager's good deed backfired - getting him some unwarranted attention from a homeowner and, eventually, deputies who mistook his actions for criminal activity.

Anis John said his phone was blowing up last weekend after the Manatee County Sheriff's Office posted a surveillance picture of him on Facebook. The caption on the post read, "This man attempted a broad daylight residential burglary... our detectives would really love to chat with him."

A day later, the post was removed and replaced with a correction. The teen was actually delivering a package that had accidentally been delivered to his address.

"I panicked at first," said Lindsey Rousan, Anis' aunt. "We just don't want anybody out there thinking that he's a menace to society."

According to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, a resident of the Lexington subdivision in Parrish reported what they thought was a man stealing a package from their front doorstep. Detectives said, somehow, the surveillance camera did not capture the entire scene and painted an incomplete picture.

John said he was overwhelmed by the attention the post received from the community and even friends back home in Guam.

He's relieved the post was taken down but worries not everyone who saw it knows the true story.

"I just don't know that will affect me or affect how people see me in the future say if I'm trying to get a job," said John.

The teen said he hopes his message travels just as quickly as the original post.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said it's an unfortunate situation but doesn't want this unusual mix up to stop people from reporting suspicious activity.