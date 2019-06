- A local nonprofit is asking for volunteers to help deliver meals to seniors who are unable to leave their homes.

Neighborly said they've seen a substantial decline in volunteers for their Meals on Wheels program in Pinellas County as snowbirds have left Florida to go back up north during the summer months.

"Their absence is leaving a gap in meal delivery that could result in isolated, homebound seniors not receiving a meal," the organization wrote.

The nonprofit started the first federally funded Meals on Wheels program in the country back in 1966. They serve more than 3,000 seniors in Pinellas County, but said they have lost over 25% of their drivers.

Neighborly said they have eight Meals on Wheels locations throughout Pinellas County. Each route takes between 60 and 90 minutes during lunch time from Monday to Friday.

Interested volunteers can sign up to deliver a route once a week or more, the organization said.

Anyone interested in volunteering or donating a meal to a senior can contact Neighborly at 727-573-9444 or visit their website at www.neighborly.org.