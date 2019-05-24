< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <aside id='related-headlines408913717' class="mod-inline headlines-related">
<h4>Related Headlines</h4>
<ul class="list thumbs">
<li>
<a href="/news/local-news/hillsborough-deputy-who-struck-and-killed-teen-was-conducting-undercover-operation">
<span>Deputy drove 24 seconds after hitting Tampa teen</span>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/news/local-news/one-dead-in-crash-involving-hillsborough-deputy">
<span>Teen dies in crash involving Hillsborough deputy</span>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/news/local-news/mourners-line-tampa-roadway-where-teen-was-hit-and-killed-by-undercover-deputy">
<span>Vigil held for teen hit by undercover deputy</span>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/news/local-news/sheriff-deputy-who-hit-killed-teen-on-florida-ave-was-going-21-mph-over-posted-speed-limit">
<span>Sheriff: Deputy was speeding when he hit teen</span>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</aside> 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Deputy drove 24 seconds after hitting Tampa teen</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/one-dead-in-crash-involving-hillsborough-deputy"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/01/12/Still0112_00004_1547310597335_6619126_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Teen dies in crash involving Hillsborough deputy</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/mourners-line-tampa-roadway-where-teen-was-hit-and-killed-by-undercover-deputy"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/01/12/Vigil_held_for_teen_hit_and_killed_by_de_0_6619918_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Vigil held for teen hit by undercover deputy</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/sheriff-deputy-who-hit-killed-teen-on-florida-ave-was-going-21-mph-over-posted-speed-limit"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/01/22/HCSO%20DEPUTY%20HIT%20KID%20NEWSER.mpg.14_37_08_07.Still001_1548188169025.jpg_6654949_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Sheriff: Deputy was speeding when he hit teen</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - The parents of a Tampa <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/one-dead-in-crash-involving-hillsborough-deputy">teen hit and killed</a> by a <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/hillsborough-deputy-who-struck-and-killed-teen-was-conducting-undercover-operation">Hillsborough County deputy</a> got a permanent reminder of their son’s presence Friday.</p><p>Josiah Pinner, 15, was hit and killed by Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Philip Montesi while crossing North Florida Avenue Jan. 11. The teen’s middle school, Buchanan Middle School raised over a thousand dollars for a bench in his honor and set it up underneath his favorite spot on campus.</p><p>“We still cry. I still don’t sleep don't eat. I try to get by for the girls, but it's just hard,” said Joanne Rojas, Josiah’s mother.</p><p>He was the only son amongst her children.</p><p>“There's no words. There's no comfort that will ever bring him back,” said Savannah Rosa, Josiah's stepmother.</p> <div id='continue-text-408913717' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-408913717' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-408913717' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-408913717', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '408913717'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>On Friday evening, Josiah became a permanent part of his community.</p><p>“It means a lot to know that he was loved by so many everywhere at the school, the neighborhood, everywhere,” said Tammy Pinner, Josiah's grandmother.</p><p>The location of the bench is significant to Josiah.</p><p>“When Josiah would get aggravated or mad in class, he'll come out here and sit under this tree,” said Rojas.</p><p>So his school wanted others to feel a part of him when they come to the spot.</p><p>“What a better place to do it than to put a bench out here, a buddy bench? So if anybody else is having a hard time, they can be with Josiah,” said Scott Hilgenberg, Josiah's principal at Buchanan Middle School.</p><p>His memory lives on now through his family and friends.</p><p>“He was always happy. 