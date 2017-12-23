Memorial tournament held for man fatally hit by softball

Related Headlines Man dies after being hit in temple with softball

- Friends, colleagues and family members of a Pinellas County man who died after being hit in the head by a softball held a memorial tournament in his honor on Saturday.

Greg Fusco, who was 37 years old, was hit during a slow-pitch softball game in the Jacksonville area in early December. He spent two weeks at a hospital before passing away on December 17.

Fusco was a newlywed who had just married his wife, Taylor, in November. He also worked for the city of Dunedin as parks maintenance worker.

Friends of his organized the memorial softball tournament at Woodlawn Park to raise money for Taylor and the Fusco family.

After his death, members of his softball team left his No. 0 behind home plate in Dunedin in his memory. His name will also live on through the International Slow Pitch Softball Organization.

"Rule 3.5. We're going to call it the Greg Fusco Rule. Pitchers are now required to wear a mask and if they don’t, they're going to have to sign a waiver," said Commissioner Manuel T. Ferrero III.

Similar rules have been put in place for pitchers at Saturday's memorial tournament. Pitchers will either wear masks or throw from behind a net.