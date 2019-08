- Outdoor retailer REI will have a presence at Midtown Tampa, the developer confirmed Thursday.

Seattle-based REI has signed a lease for 22,500 square feet in Midtown, the mixed-use development at Interstate 275 and North Dale Mabry Highway.

REI will be located along North Dale Mabry Highway, on the ground level of Midtown One, the first office tower planned in Midtown. It is slated to break ground later this year.

The Tampa Bay Business Journal first reported in May 2018 that REI was among the retailers that New York-based Bromley Cos., the master developer of Midtown, was targeting for the property.

