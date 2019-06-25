< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Miss Florida Pageant, without swimsuit competition, kicks off Wednesday By Ken Suarez, FOX 13 News
Posted Jun 25 2019 05:06PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 25 2019 05:26PM EDT
Updated Jun 25 2019 05:27PM EDT 25 2019 05:26PM By Ken Suarez, FOX 13 News
Posted Jun 25 2019 05:06PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 25 2019 05:26PM EDT
Updated Jun 25 2019 05:27PM EDT </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/local-news/miss-florida-pageant-without-swimsuit-competition-kicks-off-wednesday";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Ken\x20Suarez\x2c\x20FOX\x2013\x20News\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414684883" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>LAKELAND, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - The Miss Florida Pageant is not just a beauty contest and this year, pageant organizers are making that clear. But it's what's missing that will remind fans to pay attention to the women for who they are.</p><p>This year's pageant is being held at the R.P. Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida. The ladies take the stage starting Wednesday and the winner will be crowned Saturday night at the Youkey Theater.</p><p>Dozens of competitors from all over the state rehearsed their production numbers and went over final details Tuesday.</p><p>“There is always going to be a little nervousness running through me, but [I am] very excited," said Miss USF Leah Roddenberry.</p><p>However, the ladies are <em>not</em> spending time preparing for a swimsuit portion. 