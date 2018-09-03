Missing Bradenton teen last seen Saturday

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Sep 03 2018 05:16AM EDT

BRADENTON (FOX 13) - Authorities in Manatee County are searching for 13-year-old Lauren Hildebrand.

Deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said she left home Saturday to walk to the University Town Center Mall, but never returned home, which is in the 7100 block of 83rd Drive East. They said she takes medication and has tried to harm herself in the past.

She is described at 5’4 tall, weighs about 140 pounds, and was last seen wearing jean shorts and a black hoodie with white “Vans” shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.
 

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Missing Bradenton teen last seen Saturday
  • Withlacoochee flooding could get worse, residents fear
  • Bicyclist dies in Pinellas Park crash
  • Palm Harbor man drowns in community pool
  • Teen arrested for shooting multiple people with pellet gun
  • Red tide and rain combine for sluggish Labor Day business
  • Woman injured when truck slams into St. Pete home
  • Search continues for missing toddler in Pinellas County
  • Hero siblings lift overturned SUV from roadside ditch, save couple and baby
  • Ward Hall, "King of the Sideshows," dies at 88