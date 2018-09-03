Missing Bradenton teen last seen Saturday

- Authorities in Manatee County are searching for 13-year-old Lauren Hildebrand.

Deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said she left home Saturday to walk to the University Town Center Mall, but never returned home, which is in the 7100 block of 83rd Drive East. They said she takes medication and has tried to harm herself in the past.

She is described at 5’4 tall, weighs about 140 pounds, and was last seen wearing jean shorts and a black hoodie with white “Vans” shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

