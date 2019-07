- Florida officials have issued a Missing Child Alert for an 11-year-old girl who may be with another missing child.

Jacksonville deputies say Addison Terry walked away from the Youth Crisis Center on Parental Home Road Tuesday night. She was last seen with another missing girl, 16-year-old Jade Seidel, near the area of Blanding Boulevard and Argyle Forest Boulevard around 1 p.m. Thursday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Jacksonville deputies said it is possible the girls are in Clay County.

Addison is described as a white female, 5'2 tall, weighs 107 pounds, has blue eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white tank top and black shorts, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Jade is described as a white female, 5'4 tall, weighs 120 pounds, has hazel eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a blue and white flannel shirt.

Authorities did not specify how the two many know each other. Anyone with information is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or dial 911.

