- Deputies in Sarasota say they’ve recovered the body of a missing kayaker.

Around 12:30 p.m. today, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a kayaker who had gone missing along the Myakka River. Just before 4 p.m., they were alerted to a body nearby.

They have since identified that body as the missing kayaker, though they did not publicly share that name.