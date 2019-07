- A Tampa woman is missing after last being seen at Shephard's Beach Resort in Clearwater.

Clearwater police say Gabriella Elisa Lora, 23, was last seen at 619 S. Gulfview Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. She was reported with a friend at the resort.

Lora was reported missing late Monday morning. Her family and friends say it is unlike her to be out of communication.

Anyone who knows where Lora is or has seen her should call Clearwater police at 727-562-4242.

Have you seen Gabriella Elisa Lora? She is 23 and last was seen at @ShephardsResort on #ClearwaterBeach late Sunday. Her family and friends have not heard from her and are concerned about her well-being. Call 727-562-4242 or use @tip411 if you can help. pic.twitter.com/4U7qiX1P3x — Clearwater Police Department (@myclearwaterPD) July 15, 2019

Continue reading below