Mom gets OK to contact daughter after failed suicide pact

- The moment convicted criminal Nancy Lowe spotted our camera, she turned her back. She probably doesn't want the publicity that reminds people she went to prison for pushing her 12-year-old daughter into a suicide pact with her and then setting their house on fire.

FOX 13 talked to Allison when her mother was headed to prison back in 2015. "You know she tried to kill me," Allison said.

At the time, Allison was 12 years old and caught in middle of a nasty custody battle between her parents. A judge had just ruled Allison would stay with her dad for a few days, but her mom had a different plan.

"We kill ourselves," said Allison.

The two left handwritten suicide notes. A mix of pills and carbon monoxide would end it all.

"Probably took 20 or 30 pills. I'm surprised I'm not dead from those alone," said Allison.

But alert neighbors saw the smoke from the fire and saved them both. Allison would get treatment and Nancy Lowe would go to prison.

But now she's out on probation and asking the judge to cut her a break. Her attorney asked the judge for permission to allow Lowe to contact her now-17-year-old daughter.

Allison even wrote a letter to the judge asking to allow it as well, which is not a huge surprise. Even when we talked to Allison, she appeared to harbor only sympathy and compassion for her mother.

"I'm not angry at her for anything. I think she needs help," said Allison.

A judge agreed and allowed for Lowe and her daughter to have contact.

Lowe remains on probation.