Moped rider killed in crash involving a truck in Tampa <ul id="social-share-418872885" class="social-share">
<li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Moped rider killed in crash involving a truck in Tampa&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
<li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/moped-rider-killed-in-crash-involving-a-truck-in-tampa" data-title="Moped rider killed in crash involving a truck in Tampa" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/moped-rider-killed-in-crash-involving-a-truck-in-tampa" addthis:title="Moped rider killed in crash involving a truck in Tampa">
<a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a>
</li>
</ul> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full">
<h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418872885-0">2 PHOTOS</a>
</h4>
<figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418872885-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/waters%20avenue%20crash_1563456554271.jpg_7531581_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover">
<a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418872885-0">
<img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="">
</a>
</figure>
</aside> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/waters%20avenue%20crash_1563456554271.jpg_7531581_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover">
<a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418872885-0">
<img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="waters avenue crash_1563456554271.jpg.jpg">
</a>
</figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/waters%20avenue%20crash_1563456554271.jpg_7531581_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');">
<img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="waters avenue crash_1563456554271.jpg.jpg"/>
</figure>
<figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/WATERS%20CRASH.mpg.22_48_50_10.Still002_1563456554261.jpg_7531582_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');">
<img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="WATERS CRASH.mpg.22_48_50_10.Still002_1563456554261.jpg.jpg"/>
</figure> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:wtvtwebteam@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/moped-rider-killed-in-crash-involving-a-truck-in-tampa">FOX 13 News staff</a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 09:27AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 09:29AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-418872885").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-418872885").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418872885" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - The driver of a moped was traveling in a bicycle lane when a truck struck him, deputies said, and died following the crash.</p><p>The collision occurred Wednesday just before 9:30 p.m. Hillsborough County deputies said the driver of the moped, who has not been identified, was heading westbound on Waters Avenue approaching Camden Street. </p><p>Meanwhile, a Dodge Ram dually flatbed truck was heading eastbound in the left turn lane. Detectives said the truck driver began making a left turn to head north on Camden Street, and the passenger area hit the moped. </p><p>The driver of the moped, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected onto the road and died at the scene.</p><p>The driver of the truck stayed on scene and cooperated with detectives, officials said. 