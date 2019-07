- The driver of a moped was traveling in a bicycle lane when a truck struck him, deputies said, and died following the crash.

The collision occurred Wednesday just before 9:30 p.m. Hillsborough County deputies said the driver of the moped, who has not been identified, was heading westbound on Waters Avenue approaching Camden Street.

Meanwhile, a Dodge Ram dually flatbed truck was heading eastbound in the left turn lane. Detectives said the truck driver began making a left turn to head north on Camden Street, and the passenger area hit the moped.

The driver of the moped, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected onto the road and died at the scene.

The driver of the truck stayed on scene and cooperated with detectives, officials said. No charges have been filed the investigation is still ongoing.



Continue reading below