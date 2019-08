- Mosaic Co. has offered its property in the Port Redwing area as a terminal for a permanent ferry service that would connect MacDill Air Force Base with southern Hillsborough County as well as the downtowns of Tampa and St. Petersburg.

The cooperation from Mosaic is a major step in moving the permanent ferry service forward. The idea of connecting MacDill Air Force and South County via ferry service has been discussed for years and recently resurfaced after a pilot program for the St. Petersburg-Tampa Cross Bay Ferry service was deemed a success.

To do that, Tampa attorney Ed Turanchik, who represents Cross Bay Ferry HMS Ferries, was seeking 3 acres of Mosaic property to have more parking for the forecasted demand, but Mosaic previously didn't want to sell it. Commissioner Ken Hagan previously described Mosaic's refusal to negotiate for the land as a "deal killer."

Mosaic has a peninsula it currently uses for industrial purposes that it is considering offering to the ferry system, Hillsborough County Commissioner Mariella Smith told the Tampa Bay Business Journal. The location is north of Big Bend Road and south of the Williams Park site.

LINK: See map & read full report from the Tampa Bay Business Journal

