Most of Belcher Road and Gulf-to-Bay Blvd. closed for motorcycle crash

- Police are asking drivers to avoid a major Clearwater intersection after a motorcyclist was involved in a crash.

The crash occurred in the intersection of Belcher Road and Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard. Clearwater police say only the eastbound lanes are open. The accident involves serious injuries, and the motorcyclist was transported to Bayfront Hospital as a trauma alert.

The crash occurred sometime around 1 p.m.

This is a developing story.


