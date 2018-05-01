Most of Belcher Road and Gulf-to-Bay Blvd. closed for motorcycle crash

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: May 01 2018 01:04PM EDT

Updated: May 01 2018 01:15PM EDT

CLEARWATER (FOX 13) - Police are asking drivers to avoid a major Clearwater intersection after a motorcyclist was involved in a crash.

The crash occurred in the intersection of Belcher Road and Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard. Clearwater police say only the eastbound lanes are open. The accident involves serious injuries, and the motorcyclist was transported to Bayfront Hospital as a trauma alert.

The crash occurred sometime around 1 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 13 for the latest. 
 

