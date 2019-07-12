< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> Mote Marine scientists test products to battle red tide

By Kimberly Kuizon, FOX 13 News

Posted Jul 12 2019 06:32PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 12 2019 06:28PM EDT
Updated Jul 12 2019 06:49PM EDT By Kimberly Kuizon, FOX 13 News

Posted Jul 12 2019 06:32PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 12 2019 06:28PM EDT
Updated Jul 12 2019 06:49PM EDT b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Kimberly\x20Kuizon\x2c\x20FOX\x2013\x20News\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417844667" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SARASOTA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Inside a lab at Mote Marine, scientists are testing compounds to battle red tide. </p><p>"We will be able to tell how much toxins and what type of those brevetoxins are," said Mark Leone, an intern with Florida Gulf Coast University. </p><p>They're testing different compounds to reduce and eliminate the toxins. </p><p>"The first rule of mitigation is do no more harm than the bloom has done itself," said Dr.Cynthia Heil, the director of the Mote Red Tide Institute. "We need to be absolutely sure whatever compounds we use are not negatively impacting the system further." </p><p>They're testing just about everything.</p> <div id='continue-text-417844667' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-417844667' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-417844667' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-417844667', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '417844667'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>"It can be everything from the seaweeds that are out there to things you buy in health food stores to chemical compounds," she said. </p><p>Doctor Heil said killing red tide cells is easy. But even when they're gone, the toxins they release are still lurking. </p><p>That's the tricky part. The toxin is what kills fish, birds and other marine animals, and causes respiratory problems for human. </p><p>"When the cells die they release the toxins and the water becomes much more toxic. You have to come up with a compound to kill the cells and eliminates the toxins too," said Dr. Heil. </p><p>Less than 10% of the compounds they've tested do both. Golf carts are a way of life in Dunedin and the people there wouldn't have it any other way.

Some of them are even ditching their cars and buying golf carts. Soon, you're likely to see even more on the streets.

People drive around to see each other. Everybody waves. Hillsborough schools to hire dozens of crossing guards for middle schools

By Elizabeth Fry, FOX 13 News

Posted Jul 12 2019 05:20PM EDT
Updated Jul 12 2019 05:40PM EDT

For Hillsborough County Middle Schools, crossing guards were once a luxury that simply didn't exist. It was a problem that was putting students' lives in jeopardy. It was a problem that was putting students' lives in jeopardy." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hillsborough schools to hire dozens of crossing guards for middle schools</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Elizabeth Fry, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 05:20PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 05:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>For Hillsborough County Middle Schools, crossing guards were once a luxury that simply didn't exist. City of Tampa celebrates its birthday by exploring its history

By Kellie Cowan, FOX 13 News

Posted Jul 12 2019 12:48PM EDT
Updated Jul 12 2019 12:54PM EDT

Before there was a Tampa Riverwalk, or an Amalie Arena and before The University of Tampa took over a once grand hotel, Tampa was a very different place.

Starting Sunday and running through July 20, the city of Tampa will celebrate its birthday by looking at its past. Archives Awareness Week offers up fresh perspectives and historical stories, some of which are being shared for the first time. Archives Awareness Week offers up fresh perspectives and historical stories, some of which are being shared for the first time. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>City of Tampa celebrates its birthday by exploring its history</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kellie Cowan, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 12:48PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 12:54PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Before there was a Tampa Riverwalk, or an Amalie Arena and before The University of Tampa took over a once grand hotel, Tampa was a very different place.</p><p>Starting Sunday and running through July 20, the city of Tampa will celebrate its birthday by looking at its past. The week's lineup features a different event each day and most are free to attend. Exhibits will be held all weeklong at the Tampa Bay History Center, Tampa Museum of Art, John F. Germany Public Library, Henry B. Plant Museum, Ybor City Museum State Park, and Old City Hall. 