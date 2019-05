- A 27-year-old mother died when she lost control of her vehicle on Interstate 75 in Sun City Center, Florida, on Tuesday evening. The woman's two children, ages 6 and 10, suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol said it appears the woman was speeding just before the crash. Troopers also said the Ruskin woman began "making aggressive gestures" toward another driver as she passed their vehicle.

The FHP report says that's when she lost control of her vehicle, which overturned multiple times in the median.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her children had minor injuries.

All three were wearing seat belts, FHP said, and no other vehicles were involved.

The left and center southbound lanes of I-75 were closed immediately after the crash.