- A man killed by a reckless driver is being remembered as "an amazing spirit," by his family, friends, and even strangers who met him at his place of work.

Angel Rodriguez, 26, was on his motorcycle when officials say he was hit by a car that ran a red light in Pasco County Saturday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Rodriguez was on SR-54, making a turn onto SR-518, when a car plowed into him. Troopers say Rodriguez was not wearing a helmet.

"You don't think these things are going to happen," said Rebecca Fiallos, Rodriguez's mother. "Ever since my son passed away, I don't feel like the same person."

The driver of the Dodge Dakota that hit Rodriguez ran off on foot with his passenger. Officials say they carjacked a man in a parking lot at a nearby Wawa.

The suspects, identified by officials as Cody Sterling Bearry and Breanna Lynn Wright, 23, lead deputies on a cross-county manhunt. The two were eventually arrested.

Rodriguez's friends were gathered Monday afternoon, grieving the loss of a man they described as "a loving person."

"He was just a loving person, everywhere he went, he was trying to spread that love," said Chris Knight.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case. The suspects face charges for the fatal crash and carjacking.