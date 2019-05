- Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrested a motorcyclist after a chase through a busy shopping center.

Tylor Hurst, 24, of Tampa, was charged and cited for six offenses, including feeling to elude, resisting arrest without violence, and doing wheelies.

Troopers released video from a surveillance aircraft directing troopers on the ground who tried to conduct several traffic stops on Hurst.

"It is very hard to stop a motorcyclist who really wants to get away," said Trooper Steve Gaskins.

The video shows troopers following Hurst through a McDonald's parking lot, a Home Depot parking lot, and a wooded area, all near SR 54 and River Glen Blvd.

Hurst was seen driving recklessly, doing wheelies and weaving through traffic as troopers scanned a pack of bikers.

"The motorcyclist may not even know they are being tracked and I can guarantee you in all these cases, they didn't," said Gaskins.

Troopers followed him until he ditched his bike in the woods. After a 20-minute search, a K-9 unit was able to apprehend Hurst. He was taken to the Pasco County jail, where he remains.

He was already on probation for battery on a law enforcement officer. He told deputies he fled because he was "scared."