- A man was arrested Sunday night in Winter Haven for his role in a hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian.

According to officers, Charles Kennedy, 20, was riding his motorcycle north on 6th St. Saturday night when he ran into 62-year-old Robert Marshall, who was crossing the street.

Witnesses say that Kennedy did not stop and sped off northbound, leaving pieces of his motorcycle at the scene.

Officers found Kennedy's motorcycle the following day behind the Just Move Gym in Spring Lake Square. He had already reported the motorcycle stolen to Auburndale police.

Officers were able to determine that Kennedy left his girlfriend's residence just before the crash was reported.

Kennedy's girlfriend told officers that he asked her to pick him up, where she saw Kennedy's damaged motorcycle. She claims he took the tag off and got in her car.

Kennedy was charged with leaving the scene of a crash with injuries, tampering with physical evidence, knowingly giving false information to LEO, and driving while license suspended.

Marshall suffered significant injuries, though they are not life-threatening.