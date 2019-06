- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a motorcyclist and a semi trailer that shut the road down for several hours.

The crash happened Saturday around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 41 (Nebraska Avenue) and Skipper Road.

Troopers say 30-year-old Cody Ray Goforth was driving south on Nebraska when he ran a red light, and was hit by the semi truck turning south onto the highway. The motorcycle appears to have been completely destroyed in the crash.

Goforth was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries. At this point, no charges have been filed.

