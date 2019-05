Parked on the tarmac at the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport is Crystal Skye, a Boeing 777-200LR unlike anything you've ever seen.

"It's beyond luxury. It takes it to a whole new level. There is nothing like this in the industry that exists today," said Richard Ziskind. the vice president of Crystal Luxury Air

Ziskind worked to design the plane, from the bottom up. A plane as large as the Boeing 777 could hold more than 300 passengers. On Crystal Skye, there's only room for 88.