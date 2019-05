- A motorcyclist shot an “angry and intoxicated” man who threatening him, Largo police said.

Largo police detectives said the 21-year-old motorcyclist was riding southbound on 16th Street NW before 10 p.m. Thursday. In the 600 block, they said he was confronted by the man in the street who was waving his arms and yelling at the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist was wearing a full-faced helmet, and couldn’t hear what the man was saying, police said. The man is believed to be in his 40s, and is described as someone who was “taller and larger than the motorcyclist.”

The motorcyclist turned around to speak to the man, who in turn, punched the motorcyclist through the open visor of his helmet, investigators said. He fell and was briefly trapped under his motorcycle. He got up and began backing away on foot from the man, who came around the motorcycle and approached him.

Police said the motorcyclist asked the man to stop advancing toward him and warned him that he was armed and had a concealed carry permit.

Continue reading below

“The man moved his hand under his vest at his waistline and the motorcyclist, who had his gun in a holster at the small of his back, thought the man was reaching for a weapon,” according to Lt. Randall Chaney with the Largo Police Department. “Witnesses say the motorcyclist backed away for approximately 20 to 30 yards, telling the man multiple times that he did not want to shoot him.”

Police said the man made a “movement” that made the motorcyclist feel was an attack, or that the man was about to lunge at him. The motorcyclist fired his gun three times. The man was struck in each arm and once in the torso.

“The man was wearing a belt sheath for a six-inch fixed blade knife. The knife itself was found on the ground at the scene. The motorcyclist said he did not see the knife,” Lt. Chaney wrote in a statement.

Detectives said the motorcyclist is cooperating in the investigation. As of Friday morning, the man was in serious condition at Bayfront Medical Center. Neither were identified.

The investigation is ongoing and no one is in custody.