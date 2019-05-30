< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox13news.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story410503172" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> Mourners: Don't let abused boy's death be in vain</h1> </header> By Jordan Bowen, FOX 13 News Posted Jun 03 2019 08:55AM EDT Video Posted Jun 03 2019 08:51AM EDT Updated Jun 03 2019 09:51AM EDT 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Parents arrested after death of Myakka City boy</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>BRADENTON, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Dozens of loved ones came together at Myakka Family Worship Center late Sunday to remember the life of 12-year-old Eduardo Posso, who authorities say was abused and starved to death by his father and stepmother.</p><p>Many tried their best to remember the good times.</p><p>"I see that smile up there and I can laugh inside," former teacher Joe Szewczyk said. "Knowing what happened, I've shed my share of tears."</p><p>Authorities say Eduardo weighed just 50 pounds when he <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/couple-arrested-in-disturbing-child-abuse-case-death-of-myakka-city-boy">died last week in Indiana</a>. Investigators say his father, Luis Posso, and stepmother, Dayana Flores, starved him death, restraining him in a bathtub with a K-9 shock collar.</p><p>"The family agency did fail this young man," a former neighbor said.</p> <div id='continue-text-410503172' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-410503172' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-410503172' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-410503172', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '410503172'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Five complaints between March 2017 and November 2018 were filed with Child Protective Services, detailing bruising on his body. Others say, at times, the boy appeared afraid and hungry, but all of the complaints were deemed unfounded.</p><p>"If Eduardo lived for any reason, he lived for this. To bring awareness to a system that is broken," Myakka Family Worship Center Pastor Lynn Howell said.</p><p>Eduardo was last seen by investigators with Child Protective Services in December 2018 when they <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/myakka-city-boy-s-death-follows-multiple-investigations-for-alleged-abuse">took a photo of him smiling and seemingly happy</a>, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.</p><p>Two days later his father pulled him out of school and the family moved out of state.</p><p>"Bad things happen to good people and I do know bad things happen to people because others make the choices they do," Howell said.</p><p>Loved ones say Eduardo was a talented chef who loved to cook scrambled eggs.</p><p>Posso and Flores are now facing murder charges as well as felony child neglect and confinement charges. Its long filler tobacco is from Pennsylvania. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tampa cigar company makes the first all-American cigar</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Lloyd Sowers, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 01 2019 09:20PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 01 2019 11:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>At J.C. Newman Cigar Company in Tampa, an expert roller crafts a cigar the same way workers did in this very factory when it was built in 1910, But a new cigar, called The American, is unlike any before it. </p><p>"This is the first cigar we know of that was totally made in America: the tobacco, the boxes, the labels, the cigar bands, the hinges on the box, everything," said Eric Newman, whose grandfather founded the company. </p><p>Its tobacco wrapper was made from the first big tobacco crop in Florida in a generation, from a 10-acre field in Clermont. Its long filler tobacco is from Pennsylvania. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/some-scooter-riders-aren-t-playing-by-the-rules-in-downtown-tampa" title="Some scooter riders aren't playing by the rules in downtown Tampa" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/01/Some_downtown_scooter_users_not_riding_b_5_7343840_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/01/Some_downtown_scooter_users_not_riding_b_5_7343840_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/01/Some_downtown_scooter_users_not_riding_b_5_7343840_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/01/Some_downtown_scooter_users_not_riding_b_5_7343840_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/01/Some_downtown_scooter_users_not_riding_b_5_7343840_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Saturday marks one week since e-scooters hit the sidewalks in downtown Tampa, but some riders apparently aren't playing by the rules." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Some scooter riders aren't playing by the rules in downtown Tampa</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jordan Bowen, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 01 2019 08:59PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 01 2019 11:05PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Saturday marks one week since e-scooters hit the sidewalks in downtown Tampa, but some riders apparently aren't playing by the rules.</p><p>The issues come as no surprise to city officials, who say they have witnessed children riding without helmets as well as people riding in the middle of the street and on the Riverwalk, which are all not allowed.</p><p>The scooters are supposed to be fun, entertaining and convenient, but can also be dangerous if you don't follow the rules.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/pasco-man-sprayed-words-white-trash-on-mom-s-driveway-deputies-say" title="Pasco man sprayed words "white trash" on mom's driveway, deputies say" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/EUGENE%20POST%20JR_1559572798736.jpg_7345779_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/EUGENE%20POST%20JR_1559572798736.jpg_7345779_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/EUGENE%20POST%20JR_1559572798736.jpg_7345779_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/EUGENE%20POST%20JR_1559572798736.jpg_7345779_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/EUGENE%20POST%20JR_1559572798736.jpg_7345779_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PSCO photo" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pasco man sprayed words "white trash" on mom's driveway, deputies say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 10:38AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 10:40AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Deputies in Pasco County arrested a Hudson man who allegedly left a note to his mother spray-painted on her driveway.</p><p>According to his arrest report, Eugene Post Jr. spray-painted the words “White Trash” on the driveway of his mother’s home on Kane Lane. 