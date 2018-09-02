Teen arrested for shooting multiple people with pellet gun

- The Pasco County Sheriff's Office and New Port Richey Police arrested and charged a 17-year-old for shooting several people with a gas-powered pistol that fired BB pellets.

Investigators say Logan Anthony Bruno was charged with three counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in Pasco County. Bruno shot one victim in the lower rib cage that caused bleeding, one in the forearm that caused bleeding, and one in the lower abdomen that caused bleeding, according to deputies.

Law enforcement is also investing to see if Bruno is connected to additional crimes in the area involving BBs fired at parked cars.

The New Port Richey Police Department also has several cases involving Bruno

Earlier Sunday, two people were shot with what was described as a pellet gun. One victim was struck in the head, she was taken to the hospital. Bruno has been charged with attempted homicide in that case.

Bruno is being booked into the Land O' Lakes Detention Center.