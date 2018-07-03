Mural of Honor dedicated at Dunedin VFW

- You might expect flags in front of the VFW. post in Dunedin, but you might be surprised by what's out back.

The giant, 95-foot long Mural of Honor was dedicated on the wall of the VFW facing the Pinellas Trail.

"It's the community that did this. They did this for us," said Denis Brogan, who served as post commander while the patriotic project was underway.

For the veterans at VFW Post 2550, they got just what they wanted.

"Something that represented all soldiers, not gender specific, not race specific," said Brogan. "We have people coming along the trail they'll be like we love America, God bless America."

The mural was painted by the Vitale Brothers, who were chosen over three other artists.

Brogan says the brothers developed the images which include the iconic Rosie the Riveter from World War II.

The city of Dunedin and the Rotary Club were instrumental in commissioning the mural.