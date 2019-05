- Someone is shooting ducks with darts in Pinellas Park, according to police.

The Pinellas Park Police Department said a few ducks have been shot with "crossbow-style darts" near 66th Street and 121st Avenue.

Police released photos of an injured Muscovy duck, showing a roughly 6-inch-long arrow piercing its chest area.

The condition of the pictured duck or the number of injured ducks was not immediately available.

The city of Pinellas Park is a bird sanctuary.

Under chapter five, section 102 of the city of Pinellas Park's code of ordinances, it's illegal to "trap, hunt, shoot, or molest" any bird or to rob their nests.

The police added shooting a duck with an arrow is animal cruelty. Anyone who knows who may be responsible for shooting ducks in Pinellas Park is asked to call 727-369-7864 and ask to speak with Officer Skinner.

Anyone who witnesses someone shooting a duck should call for help right away, police said.