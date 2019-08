- The fate of a former FSU college student accused of killing her parents in Tampa is in the hands of the jury.

The jury began deliberating around 1 p.m. Friday. Jurors have a lot to consider.

Prosecutors say Nicole Nacthman drove to Tampa from Tallahassee, killed her parents, and then drove back to school to meet her new roommate.

Nachtman's neighbors testified this week they heard gunshots and screams, and saw a shadowy figure running from the area.

“There is a dead body on the driveway, laying flat-faced on the ground,” a neighbor can be heard telling a 911 operator in a recording played for the jury.

Neighbor Westley Roe said he heard gunshots and told the jury what he saw.

“I kind of heard, like, a scream. It wasn’t a kid scream. It was a scream of agony or disbelief,” Roe told the jury.

Prosecutors say the screams belonged to Nachtman’s mother, Myriam Dienes. They say Nachtman was afraid of her mother and did not want to admit she did not secure housing back at school.

Instead of telling her mother the truth, prosecutors believe Nachtman hatched a plot to kill her mom and stepdad.

In August 2015, she left school and drove home to Carrolwood. Prosecutors say she killed Robert Dienes first and tried to clean up the crime scene before her mom got home. Then she’s accused of shooting her mom in the driveway.

Nachtmans brother, Joseph Carey says his sister confessed to the murders in a whisper.

Later, in a jailhouse visit with her brother, Nachtman laughed, making jokes about him being her favorite superhero.

In an interview with police, she wanted to talk about the Disney movie “Frozen” and the snow queen, Elsa.

Her defense says it shows Nachtman was in a psychotic state and didn’t know right from wrong when she killed her parents.

They say years of mental abuse at the hands of her mother drove Nachtman to the edge.

Attorney Dana Herce-Fulgueira told the jury Nachtman’s mother would refer to her daughter as a disgrace.

“She constantly focused on Nicole’s weight. She fat-shamed her. Made her get liposuction,” Herce-Fulgueira said.

The jury continued deliberating into Friday evening.

If Nachtman is convicted of murder, she faces life in prison. If she is found not guilty by reason of insanity, a judge will decide her sentence.