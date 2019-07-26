< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="420419962" data-article-version="1.0">Navy chief, Uber driver among 25 arrested in Sarasota deputies' online sex sting</h1>
</header> fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Navy chief, Uber driver among 25 arrested in Sarasota deputies' online sex sting&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/navy-chief-among-25-arrested-in-sarasota-deputies-online-sex-sting" data-title="Navy chief, Uber driver among 25 arrested in Sarasota deputies' online sex sting" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/navy-chief-among-25-arrested-in-sarasota-deputies-online-sex-sting" addthis:title="Navy chief, Uber driver among 25 arrested in Sarasota deputies' online sex sting"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-420419962.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-420419962");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:wtvtwebteam@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/navy-chief-among-25-arrested-in-sarasota-deputies-online-sex-sting">FOX 13 News staff</a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 10:02AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 10:48AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:wtvtwebteam@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/navy-chief-among-25-arrested-in-sarasota-deputies-online-sex-sting">FOX 13 News staff</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 10:02AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 10:48AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-420419962").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-420419962").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-420419962" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SARASOTA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is announcing a recent bust of suspected child predators and human traffickers.</p><p>Investigators say they made 25 arrests during the four-day operation, including a Navy chief stationed at Naval Station Mayport near Jacksonville. They say Chief Petty Officer Travis Deel went down to Sarasota to have sex with who he thought was a 14-year-old girl.</p><p>It was actually an undercover agent who posed as a girl in an online chat. </p><p>Deel, 39, was scheduled to ship out the next day, the sheriff said. That is why these operations are paramount to ensuring our most vulnerable population is safe and protected,” Sheriff Tom Knight said in a press release announcing the arrests. “The men arrested during this operation managed to blend into society and attempted to prey on children by developing a trust through promises to exploit them for sexual purposes.”</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Detectives arrested 25 people during <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OperationInterceptVI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OperationInterceptVI</a>, a 4-day initiative focused on protecting Sarasota County children from online predators and human trafficking. Read more here: <a href="https://t.co/PiCCzeAfXI">https://t.co/PiCCzeAfXI</a><br /><br />Tune in at 10:30am as Sheriff Knight hosts a live news conference. <a href="https://t.co/oEeZkqmc1m">pic.twitter.com/oEeZkqmc1m</a></p>— SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) <a href="https://twitter.com/SarasotaSheriff/status/1154746540117901312?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 26, 2019</a></blockquote><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p><strong>The sheriff's office provided this list and summary of all the suspects and charges: </strong></p><p>- Steven Aldacosta, DOB 08/04/79, of Sarasota, is charged with Use of a Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit a Sex Act and Travelling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts.</p><p>- Richard Antico, DOB 01/05/87, of 5922 Las Colinas Circle, Lake Worth, is charged with Use of a Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit a Sex Act and Travelling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts. He reports he is employed as a food deliveryman.</p><p>- Jose Ayala-Gil, DOB 12/01/96, of 3200 Village Lane, Sarasota, is charged with Use of a Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit a Sex Act and Travelling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts. He reports he is employed as a detailer at a Sarasota carwash. Ayala-Gil is a foreign born resident with an alien registration and prior criminal history.</p><p>- Georgios Bakomihalis, DOB 02/07/92, of 16430 Treasure Point Drive, Wimauma, is charged with Use of a Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit a Sex Act and Travelling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts. He reports he is employed as an Uber driver.</p><p>- Nicholas Bonito, DOB 07/17/00, of 6904 Manatee Avenue W #62A, Bradenton, is charged with Use of a Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit a Sex Act and Travelling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts.</p><p>- Arthur Byrne, DOB 08/28/90, of 4026 Royal Palm Avenue, Sarasota, is charged with Use of a Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit a Sex Act, Travelling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts, and Possession of a MDMA. </p><p>- Azis Casanas-Ramos, DOB 12/09/99, of 3743 Woodmont Drive, Sarasota, is charged with Use of a Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit a Sex Act and Travelling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts.</p><p>- Joseph Cate, DOB 01/26/86, of 1262 Prospect Street, Bradenton, is charged with Use of a Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit a Sex Act and Travelling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts. He reports he is employed as a mechanic.</p><p>- Maxwell Crain-Perrault, DOB 06/04/00, of 819 Whooping Crane Court, Bradenton, is charged with Use of a Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit a Sex Act and Travelling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts.</p><p>- Andrew Crose, DOB 09/21/92, of 540 La Gorce Drive, Venice, is charged with Use of a Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit a Sex Act, Travelling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts, and Violation of Probation. He reports he works for a lawn care company.</p><p>- Travis Deel, DOB 10/22/79, of 948A Edwards Avenue, Jacksonville, is charged with Use of a Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit a Sex Act, Travelling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts and Transmission of Harmful Material. At the time of his arrest, Deel was enlisted in the U.S. Navy as a chief petty officer, scheduled to deploy the following day.</p><p>- Michael Doran, DOB 01/05/91, of 413 Dodge Avenue, Sarasota, is charged with Use of a Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit a Sex Act, Travelling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts, Transmission of Harmful Materials, Possession of Cocaine, and Violation of Probation. Doran rode his bicycle to the home while in possession of cocaine. He reports he is employed as a cook in Sarasota.</p><p>- Jarred Durant, DOB 05/03/94, of 11230 Fiddlewood Drive, Riverview, is charged with Use of a Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit a Sex Act, Travelling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts, and two counts of Possession of a Concealed Firearm. When Durant arrived to the home, he was in possession of two guns and various narcotics.</p><p>- Constantin Fota, DOB 05/16/92, of 2907 48th Street SW, Lehigh Acres, is charged with Use of a Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit a Sex Act and Travelling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts.</p><p>- Christopher Hamilton, DOB 04/26/65, of 3372 Sheffield Circle, Sarasota, is charged with Use of a Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit a Sex Act, Travelling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts, Prostitution, and Commit to Offer Prostitution with Transmission of HIV. He reports he is employed at a car dealership in Sarasota. </p><p>- Richard LaGace Sr., DOB 01/09/54, of 1647 White Breeze, Bradenton, is charged with Use of a Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit a Sex Act, Travelling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts, and Transmission of Harmful Material. </p><p>- Omar Lazo, DOB 08/26/96, of 1517 E. Knollwood Street, Tampa, is charged with Use of a Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit a Sex Act and Travelling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts. He reports he is employed as an electrician.</p><p>- Pedro Lopez-Garcia, DOB 08/12/87, of 613 11th St West, Palmetto, is charged with Use of a Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit a Sex Act, Travelling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts, and three counts of Transmission of Harmful Materials. He is an illegal immigrant and reports he works as a handyman and roofer. Upon Lopez-Garcia’s arrest, deputies notified U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) however, he was later released on bond.</p><p>- Marcos Manuel-Juan, DOB 05/11/96, of 510 60th Avenue Terrace West, is charged with Use of a Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit a Sex Act and Travelling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts. He is an illegal immigrant who reports he is employed as a fiberglass repairman. Manuel-Juan is currently in the custody of ICE.</p><p>- Michael McBee, DOB 06/03/85, of 6531 Field Sparrow Glen, Bradenton, is charged with Use of a Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit a Sex Act and Travelling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts. He reports he is employed as a retail store manager in Ellenton. When McBee arrived to the home, he attempted to lure the child into his vehicle.</p><p>- Douglas Mutschler, DOB 04/28/81, of 1020 Capri Isles Blvd #63, Venice, is charged with Use of a Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit a Sex Act, Travelling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts, and Violation of Probation stemming from charges in 2017 in Seminole County for Travelling to Meet a Minor and Unlawful Sexual Activity with Certain Minors. </p><p>- Austin Patterson, DOB 08/01/95, of 4227 52nd Place W Apt #202, Bradenton, is charged with Use of a Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit a Sex Act and Travelling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts. He reports he is employed as a cook in Bradenton. </p><p>- Joshua Rector, DOB 04/03/95, of 12297 Cognac Drive, Punta Gorda, is charged with Use of a Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit a Sex Act and Travelling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts.</p><p>- Geovany Rodriguez, DOB 06/11/92, of 505 13th Street W #13A, Palmetto, is charged with Use of a Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit a Sex Act and Travelling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts. 