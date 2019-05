FWC photo by Tim Donovan, taken at a Pet Amnesty Day event in 2008.

- Florida wildlife officials have some weird and exotic pets that need homes, and they’re looking for volunteers. Meanwhile, they’re also reminding Floridians to turn over any such illegal pets.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is looking for experienced exotic pet owners as part of their Exotic Pet Amnesty Program. The agency says adopters provide homes to animals in need and help prevent the release of non-native species into the wild.

Would-be foster pet parents can learn more at the upcoming Exotic Pet Amnesty Day event on June 1 at Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens in Sanford.

That’s also where you can turn in any exotic pets, no questions asked, FWC says. The term “exotic” can apply to a wide variety of rare or non-native animals, including reptiles, amphibians, birds, fish, mammals and invertebrates.

For more information, visit the Exotic Pet Amnesty Program website or call the state’s exotic species hotline at 888-Ive-Got1.

