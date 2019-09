- A 45-story tower will soon be going vertical in downtown St. Petersburg.

After the demolition of what was commonly known as the “Cheese Grater Building,” and an empty field has remained in the 400 block of Central Avenue for the last three years.

Red Apple Real Estate is planning a two-tower project, which will feature a hotel boasting 225 rooms and 300 condos, along with office and retail space.

Red Apple Chairman and CEO John Catsimatidis said he’s committed to maintaining and enhancing the unique character of Central Avenue.

“St. Petersburg is blessed with a uniquely vibrant and appealing downtown,” Catsimatidis said in an emailed statement. "We are designing an active streetscape that includes a number of small retail spaces along Central Avenue.”

Lonnie’s Sandwiches is located directly across from the proposed towers on Central Avenue. The manager says they’re excited for the extra business the development will bring.

"It’s been a little nerve-racking because we didn't really know where we would fit into it all,” Lonnie’s manager told FOX 13. “I think we are going to fit in quite nicely."

Pending approval from the city, Red Apple Real Estate plans to break ground in 2020.