<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="421402540" data-article-version="1.0">New app designed to crowdfund classroom supplies</h1> a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WTVT"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_421402540_421442463_189931";this.videosJson='[{"id":"421442463","video":"589998","title":"Classrooms%20thrive%20on%20donations%20made%20through%20app","caption":"The%20first%20day%20of%20the%20new%20school%20year%20is%20fast%20approaching.%20Teachers%20across%20the%20Bay%20Area%20are%C2%A0decorating%20their%20classrooms%20and%20buying%20supplies%2C%20many%20times%20with%20their%20own%20money.%C2%A0","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F31%2FClassrooms_thrive_on_donations_made_thro_6_7563377_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F31%2FClassrooms_thrive_on_donations_made_through_app_589998_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1659218811%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Dm17JA6z1t33KlofhHsR12GNxW9M","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fnew-app-designed-to-crowdfund-classroom-supplies"}},"createDate":"Jul 31 2019 06:07PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WTVT"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_421402540_421442463_189931",video:"589998",poster:"https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Classrooms_thrive_on_donations_made_thro_6_7563377_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"The%2520first%2520day%2520of%2520the%2520new%2520school%2520year%2520is%2520fast%2520approaching.%2520Teachers%2520across%2520the%2520Bay%2520Area%2520are%25C2%25A0decorating%2520their%2520classrooms%2520and%2520buying%2520supplies%252C%2520many%2520times%2520with%2520their%2520own%2520money.%25C2%25A0",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/31/Classrooms_thrive_on_donations_made_through_app_589998_1800.mp4?Expires=1659218811&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=m17JA6z1t33KlofhHsR12GNxW9M",eventLabel:"Classrooms%20thrive%20on%20donations%20made%20through%20app-421442463",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fnew-app-designed-to-crowdfund-classroom-supplies"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Ken Suarez, FOX 13 News
Posted Jul 31 2019 03:44PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 31 2019 06:07PM EDT
Updated Jul 31 2019 06:27PM EDT TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13) (FOX 13)</strong> - The first day of the new school year is fast approaching. Teachers across the Bay Area are decorating their classrooms and buying supplies, many times with their own money. </p><p>FOX 13 News tracked down Azure Gipson, a fourth-grade teacher at Phillip O’Brien Elementary School, who is outfitting her classroom in a safari theme this year. </p><p>Gipson said she spent about $400 just to get started and needs more to make the classroom conducive to learning.</p><p>At the top of her list: ways to help kids relax and concentrate.</p><p>Gipson wants to buy bean bag furniture and put tennis balls on the bottom of chair legs so that kids can have some wiggle room. She also plans to attach wide rubber bands between the legs of chairs, so they can kick the band when they get antsy, and release some of their pent-up energy. </p> <div id='continue-text-421402540' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-421402540' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-421402540' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-421402540', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '421402540'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Instead of paying for what she needs, Gipson is using a new app called <a href="http://donorschoose.org">donorschoose.org</a>.</p><p>It connects teachers in need with people who can help. Teachers post their wishlist on the site, and people can make donations to help them reach their goal. </p><p>“I think the app is a great idea,” said Krystal Sanders, a reading coach at Phillip O’Brien. “I wish I had thought of it back in the day because I have been teaching for 10 years, so I’ve spent a lot of money. “ </p><p>The Donors Choose app also offers a nice perk. The company will throw in up to $50 for every donation that is made during the first week a teacher’s page is active. </p><p>The page also connects the teacher to vendors where they can spend the donated money. </p><p>Gipson just hit a home run. Doctor testifies Nachtman suffered mental health issues

During testimony Wednesday, doctors who examined Nicole Nachtman analyzed for the jury a jailhouse conversation the murder defendant had with her brother.

After being arrested for killing her parents, she seemed giddy even happy about her appearance.

"I actually like my hair now," Nachtman told her brother. Man recorded woman changing in Target dressing room, Tampa police say

A former youth minister was arrested after police say he was caught recording video of a woman trying on clothes inside a changing room at a store in South Tampa.

According to Tampa police, it was back on Friday afternoon when the woman spotted a cell phone poking through the bottom opening of the changing room door at the Target on Gandy Boulevard. She screamed, and the phone was pulled away. He allegedly told detectives he felt guilty and deleted the video after he left the store.  Class-action lawsuit filed following massive Capital One data breach

It's only been a few days since Capital One disclosed a massive data breach that compromised the personal information of more than 100 million people. The banking giant is now being hit with a class-action lawsuit. Morgan & Morgan filed the class-action suit Tuesday in Virginia where Capital One is based. The legal challenge alleges the company failed to secure its customers' sensitive information.

Capital One announced Monday that personal information dating back as far as 2005 was stolen by a hacker earlier this year. Ohio man allegedly uses demand note with full name, address to rob bank

Michael Harrell, 54, allegedly tried ordering a teller to hand over the cash from a U.S. Bank location in Cleveland around 11 a.m. Monday, according to the FBI. 