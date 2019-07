- Health Department officials in Sarasota are offering free Hepatitis A vaccaines after a new case was discovered.

Officials said Friday that a food service worker at Piccolo Italian Market & Deli tested positive for Hepatitis A, and worked at the restuarant while infected.

Anyone who ate at the establishment between June 21 and June 29 is encouraged to get a vaccine.

Hepatitis A vaccines are available Monday through Friday at the Health Department at 2200 Ringling Boulevard.

There was also a vaccination event for patrons of the restaurant Saturday morning, which ended at noon.

