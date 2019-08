- The report of a suspicious person caused some concern at a Wesley Chapel elementary school this morning. Now deputies are asking for help identifying someone seen in surveillance footage.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, the unknown man was seen in the parking lot of New River Elementary School this morning, then ran away when someone approached him.

Students were taken directly inside the school as a precaution and the campus was put into an “alert” mode, deputies said.

They are now looking to identify the man, described as around 20 years old and 6 feet tall, wearing a dark green USF shirt, dark jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the PCSO tip line: 1-800-706-2488.

