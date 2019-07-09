< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <section id="story417025532" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="417025532" data-article-version="1.0">New stretch of State Road 56 will open later this week; help ease traffic trouble spot</h1> </header> class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-417025532-417025538"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/SR56%20project_1562672267401.jpg_7492959_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/SR56%20project_1562672267401.jpg_7492959_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/SR56%20project_1562672267401.jpg_7492959_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/SR56%20project_1562672267401.jpg_7492959_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/SR56%20project_1562672267401.jpg_7492959_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: Florida Department of Transportation" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo credit: Florida Department of Transportation</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417025532-417025538" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/SR56%20project_1562672267401.jpg_7492959_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/SR56%20project_1562672267401.jpg_7492959_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/SR56%20project_1562672267401.jpg_7492959_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/SR56%20project_1562672267401.jpg_7492959_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/SR56%20project_1562672267401.jpg_7492959_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: Florida Department of Transportation" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo credit: Florida Department of Transportation</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/new-stretch-of-state-road-56-will-open-later-this-week-help-ease-traffic-trouble-spot">Mariah Harrison, FOX 13 News </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 07:36AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 07:47AM EDT</span></p> </div> (FOX 13)</strong> - Pasco County officials unveiled a new traffic solution for daily commuters on Tuesday.</p><p>Driving from Interstate 75 in Wesley Chapel to U.S. Highway 301 in Zephyrhills just became a lot easier thanks to a new six-mile extension of State Road 56. </p><p>Officials started the project in February 2017, and invested $59.7 million into construction and planning. </p><p>If your daily commute takes you through southern Pasco County, then this is a shortcut that could shave several minutes off your drive.</p><p>The extensions connect SR-56 from Meadow Pointe Boulevard to U.S. 301, where drivers would previously have to turn right or left at Meadow Point. <p>Scientists just discovered the largest seaweed bloom in the world, and it's washing up on Florida's coasts. 

University of South Florida researchers found the seaweed might become part of our new normal, potentially causing problems for marin A man is behind bars, accused of stealing a pick-up truck in Pinellas County with a child inside. The seven-year-old boy wasn't hurt, but it was a terrifying ordeal for everyone involved.</p><p>The second Paul Fumea saw her, he knew something was wrong.</p><p>"Like visibly shaken up, tears flowing like she was, it was horrible," he said.</p> data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Pinellas_film_commission_to_ask_for_bigg_0_7490318_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Pinellas_film_commission_to_ask_for_bigg_0_7490318_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Pinellas_film_commission_to_ask_for_bigg_0_7490318_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Pinellas_film_commission_to_ask_for_bigg_0_7490318_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Pinellas_film_commission_to_ask_for_bigg_0_7490318_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The county set aside half a million dollars for the marketing program, but the amount turned in has exceeded their budget by around $300,000, so next year, the St. Petersburg-Clearwater Film Commission is asking for a budget of $1.7 million." /> </div> For a good chunk of the month of May, the block around the Old Northeast Tavern in St. Petersburg was turned into a movie set. </p><p>Robert Wareham owns the restaurant and said they helped feed the crew for a film which stared Harry Connick Jr. </p><p>"We sent pizzas down from the pizza shop and some of the support staff would eat here and there," Wareham said. </p> 