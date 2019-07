- Pasco County officials unveiled a new traffic solution for daily commuters on Tuesday.

Driving from Interstate 75 in Wesley Chapel to U.S. Highway 301 in Zephyrhills just became a lot easier thanks to a new six-mile extension of State Road 56.

Officials started the project in February 2017, and invested $59.7 million into construction and planning.

If your daily commute takes you through southern Pasco County, then this is a shortcut that could shave several minutes off your drive.

The extensions connect SR-56 from Meadow Pointe Boulevard to U.S. 301, where drivers would previously have to turn right or left at Meadow Point. The new stretch of road has four lanes in both directions with a divider, and 7-foot bike lanes on either side.

The north side of the road crews put in a 10-foot wide multi-use trail, and on the south side there's a five-foot wide sidewalk.

Crews are still putting the finishing touches on the road, but plan to open in the next few days.