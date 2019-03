- A new survey has ranked Tampa as one of the best places to live in the country.

Livability released their list of the "Top 100 Best Places to Live in America," with Tampa scoring high in the rankings at No. 13. It's the second time Tampa has appeared on the list; it last made the ranking in 2015, coming in then at No. 72.

The study looked at a number of factors, including housing, amenities, education and health care. It also considered affordability, and capped median home values at $250,000.

Researchers said Tampa has all of Florida's advantages, such as warmer weather and the bay, along with having fewer tourists than Orlando or Miami. According to Livability, that means Tampa can focus more on creating livable places.

"The two-time 'Top 100 Best Places to Live' recipient offers museums, attractions, and a thriving restaurant scene as well as good schools and a great hospital system," the study noted.

Tampa ranked highest of the Florida cities on the list, with Orlando at No. 17, Clearwater at No. 44, Tallahassee at No. 58, West Palm Beach at No. 59, and Gainesville at No. 81.

Coming in first overall for 2019 was Rochester, Minnesota. To see the full rankings, click here.