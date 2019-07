- Yet another luxury condominium tower is planned for South Tampa. Altura Bayshore will be located on the corner of Bayshore and Bay-to-Bay and will be 22 stories, featuring 73 residences.

Designed by Curts Gaines Hall Jones Architects, Altura Bayshore will include a rooftop social lounge complete with grills, a bar, cabanas, a pool, and a sunset terrace.

Residents will also have access to amenities like a bocce ball court, putting greens and a fenced dog park.

“The rooftop amenities will be unlike anything offered before,” said Anthony Solomon, one of the project's lead developers.

Every residence will be a “thru unit,” meaning they feature balconies facing east to Bayshore and another one facing west to South Tampa.

Continue reading below

Units are priced from $1 million to $2.9 million and range from 2,176 to 3,575 square feet. Sales will begin this fall.

“More people now want the maintenance-free lifestyle of a luxury condominium while staying in the mix -- just a quick bike ride, walk, drive or Uber ride to shops, a game or the finest restaurants,” added Solomon.

LINK: For more information visit here.