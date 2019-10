- All eyes were on the sky at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino as daredevil Nik Wallenda walked a wire between two towers – 16 stories high.

That wire is apparently only as thick as a nickel, but Wallenda and his mother, 66-year-old Delilah, easily completed the walk together. The walk with the mother and son was extra special since it was Delilah's final walk of her career before retiring.

With intense music blaring from below, Nik began his walk on the wire from one building, while Delilah started from the other side. As the two neared the middle, Delilah sat down on the wire and Nik stepped over her. Once Delilah got to the other side, she then retraced her steps and followed her son back over the wire. Just minutes after beginning the death-defying highwire stunt, the mother and son finished their walk and waved to the cheering crowd below.

“We love what we do,” Nik Wallenda said. “This is our passion. We carry on a legacy from back in the 1780s, but to say there’s not nerves or stress would not be truthful. We’re realists. We train very hard. My mom is walking 1,200 feet to prepare for 160 feet, but that’s the excitement that comes with what we do.”

The mother-son duo hit the wire just after noon Thursday as part of the Hard Rock’s grand celebration to mark the completion of its $700 million expansion.



Continue reading below