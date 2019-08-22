< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. No flag, no problem: Fans at brand-new Florida school honor America anyway By Kimberly Kuizon, FOX 13 News
Posted Aug 22 2019 11:45AM EDT
Video Posted Aug 22 2019 12:19PM EDT
Updated Aug 22 2019 01:48PM EDT h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-425074833");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_425074833_425083870_137577"></div> PARRISH, Fla. (FOX 13) - Before the Parrish Bulls faced off against the Sarasota Sailors for a junior varsity volleyball game Tuesday, one important symbol was missing: the American flag. But players and fans still took the time to honor America. As the national anthem started playing, spectator video shows, everyone in the gymnasium stood, turned to a blank wall, and held their hands over their hearts anyway. 

"It was the first time that they did the national anthem and there was not a flag there," said Manatee County School District spokesman Mike Barber. 

Parrish Community High School just opened before the start of school. It's one of three new schools built in Manatee County. 

"It was kind of a rush to get things done before school started. Some things are still being finished. That's one of the areas that's being finished at the high school," Barber explained. One of them was shot and almost lost his life.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pasco deputy returns to work after being shot in the line of duty</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Catherine Hawley, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 05:58PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 06:19PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It was a call for help that nearly took a tragic turn. Pasco County Sheriff's deputies ended up in a gun battle with a suspect. One of them was shot and almost lost his life. </p><p>Two months later, that K-9 Deputy is now back on active duty.</p><p>Deputy Chris Stone tells FOX 13 News he is thrilled to be back at work, doing what he loves, and happy to have life returning to normal.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/usf-move-in-day-leaves-students-parents-dripping-with-accomplishment-sweat" title="USF move-in day leaves students, parents dripping with accomplishment, sweat" data-articleId="425134878" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/USF_move_in_day_is_sweaty_fun_for_everyo_0_7611026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/USF_move_in_day_is_sweaty_fun_for_everyo_0_7611026_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/USF_move_in_day_is_sweaty_fun_for_everyo_0_7611026_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/USF_move_in_day_is_sweaty_fun_for_everyo_0_7611026_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/USF_move_in_day_is_sweaty_fun_for_everyo_0_7611026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="College move-in day means hauling in mini-fridges, making sure dressers are fastened on dollies, and lots of patience, because thousands of others are doing the same thing." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>USF move-in day leaves students, parents dripping with accomplishment, sweat</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jennifer Holton, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 05:19PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 09:46PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>College move-in day means hauling in mini-fridges, making sure dressers are fastened on dollies, and lots of patience, because thousands of others are doing the same thing.</p><p>That was the case Thursday at the University of South Florida.</p><p>There was lots of excitement for students and, whether it’s their first or their last, many emotions for parents who left a piece of their heart at USF.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/midtown-tampa-confirms-deal-with-outdoor-retailer-rei" title="Midtown Tampa confirms deal with outdoor retailer REI" data-articleId="425121378" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/REI_Photo60_1566504476127_7610172_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/REI_Photo60_1566504476127_7610172_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/REI_Photo60_1566504476127_7610172_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/REI_Photo60_1566504476127_7610172_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/REI_Photo60_1566504476127_7610172_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Image courtesy REI" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Midtown Tampa confirms deal with outdoor retailer REI</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Ashley Gurbal Kritzer, Tampa Bay Business Journal </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 04:04PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 04:08PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Outdoor retailer REI will have a presence at Midtown Tampa, the developer confirmed Thursday.</p><p>Seattle-based REI has signed a lease for 22,500 square feet in Midtown, the mixed-use development at Interstate 275 and North Dale Mabry Highway.</p><p>REI will be located along North Dale Mabry Highway, on the ground level of Midtown One, the first office tower planned in Midtown. It is slated to break ground later this year.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/threats-disturb-first-weeks-back-at-bay-area-schools"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/P-SCHOOL%20THREAT%20RESOURCES%2011%20_WTVT2470_146.mxf.00_00_54_23.Still001_1566529866255.jpg_7610984_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P-SCHOOL THREAT RESOURCES 11 _WTVT2470_146.mxf.00_00_54_23.Still001_1566529866255.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Threats disturb first weeks back at Bay Area schools</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/thief-stole-from-terminally-ill-child-on-make-a-wish-trip"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/22/Oliver%20De%20Borde_1566517036835.jpg_7610660_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Oliver De Borde_1566517036835.jpg-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Thief stole from terminally ill child on Make-A-Wish trip</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/22-kilos-of-cocaine-worth-550k-found-in-boxes-of-bananas-at-safeway-according-to-sheriff"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/22/CocaineBananas3Panel_Banner_KingCountySheriff_1566517041262_7610829_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Authorities seized 22 kilos of cocaine after employees discovered the narcotics in banana boxes at a Washington Safeway store. (King County Sheriff) " title="CocaineBananas3Panel_Banner_KingCountySheriff_1566517041262-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>22 kilos of cocaine worth $550K found in boxes of bananas at Safeway, according to sheriff</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/hospital-dresses-newborns-in-adorable-wizard-of-oz-outfits-in-honor-of-films-80-year-anniversary"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/22/ugcapproved_ozbabies_082219_1566513600569_7610572_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Four newborns show off their "The Wizard of Oz" costumes at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/thief-stole-from-terminally-ill-child-on-make-a-wish-trip" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/22/Oliver%20De%20Borde_1566517036835.jpg_7610660_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/22/Oliver%20De%20Borde_1566517036835.jpg_7610660_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/22/Oliver%20De%20Borde_1566517036835.jpg_7610660_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/22/Oliver%20De%20Borde_1566517036835.jpg_7610660_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/22/Oliver%20De%20Borde_1566517036835.jpg_7610660_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Thief stole from terminally ill child on Make-A-Wish trip</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/22-kilos-of-cocaine-worth-550k-found-in-boxes-of-bananas-at-safeway-according-to-sheriff" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/22/CocaineBananas3Panel_Banner_KingCountySheriff_1566517041262_7610829_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/22/CocaineBananas3Panel_Banner_KingCountySheriff_1566517041262_7610829_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/22/CocaineBananas3Panel_Banner_KingCountySheriff_1566517041262_7610829_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/22/CocaineBananas3Panel_Banner_KingCountySheriff_1566517041262_7610829_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/22/CocaineBananas3Panel_Banner_KingCountySheriff_1566517041262_7610829_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Authorities&#x20;seized&#x20;22&#x20;kilos&#x20;of&#x20;cocaine&#x20;after&#x20;employees&#x20;discovered&#x20;the&#x20;narcotics&#x20;in&#x20;banana&#x20;boxes&#x20;at&#x20;a&#x20;Washington&#x20;Safeway&#x20;store&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;King&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x29;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>22 kilos of cocaine worth $550K found in boxes of bananas at Safeway, according to sheriff</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/hospital-dresses-newborns-in-adorable-wizard-of-oz-outfits-in-honor-of-films-80-year-anniversary" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/22/ugcapproved_ozbabies_082219_1566513600569_7610572_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/22/ugcapproved_ozbabies_082219_1566513600569_7610572_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/22/ugcapproved_ozbabies_082219_1566513600569_7610572_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/22/ugcapproved_ozbabies_082219_1566513600569_7610572_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/22/ugcapproved_ozbabies_082219_1566513600569_7610572_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Four&#x20;newborns&#x20;show&#x20;off&#x20;their&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;The&#x20;Wizard&#x20;of&#x20;Oz&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;costumes&#x20;at&#x20;West&#x20;Penn&#x20;Hospital&#x20;in&#x20;Pittsburgh&#x2c;&#x20;Pennsylvania&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Allegheny&#x20;Health&#x20;Network&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hospital dresses newborns in adorable ‘Wizard of Oz' outfits in honor of film's 80-year anniversary</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/pasco-deputy-returns-to-work-after-being-shot-in-the-line-of-duty" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Deputy_returns_to_work_after_being_shot_0_7610542_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Deputy_returns_to_work_after_being_shot_0_7610542_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Deputy_returns_to_work_after_being_shot_0_7610542_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Deputy_returns_to_work_after_being_shot_0_7610542_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Deputy_returns_to_work_after_being_shot_0_7610542_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Pasco deputy returns to work after being shot in the line of duty</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/fhp-pickup-truck-driver-flees-after-hitting-child-in-holiday" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/LOOKLIVE%20PKG%207%20YR%20OLD%20HIT%20AND%20RUN%2011pm%20Arradondo_WTVT244f_186.mp4.00_00_13_43.Still001_1566525989946.jpg_7611035_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/LOOKLIVE%20PKG%207%20YR%20OLD%20HIT%20AND%20RUN%2011pm%20Arradondo_WTVT244f_186.mp4.00_00_13_43.Still001_1566525989946.jpg_7611035_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/LOOKLIVE%20PKG%207%20YR%20OLD%20HIT%20AND%20RUN%2011pm%20Arradondo_WTVT244f_186.mp4.00_00_13_43.Still001_1566525989946.jpg_7611035_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/LOOKLIVE%20PKG%207%20YR%20OLD%20HIT%20AND%20RUN%2011pm%20Arradondo_WTVT244f_186.mp4.00_00_13_43.Still001_1566525989946.jpg_7611035_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/LOOKLIVE%20PKG%207%20YR%20OLD%20HIT%20AND%20RUN%2011pm%20Arradondo_WTVT244f_186.mp4.00_00_13_43.Still001_1566525989946.jpg_7611035_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>FHP: Pickup truck driver flees after hitting child in Holiday</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> 