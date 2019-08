- Hillsborough County sheriff's deputies say a 15-year-old boy attacked a Child Protective Services investigator and then pointed a rifle at them Wednesday morning.

Deputies came to the aid of the CPS worker in Brandon, but were faced with a dangerous situation.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said Cpl. John Seale, a 19-year veteran of the sheriff's office, fired several rounds that did not strike the boy, who then gave himself up.

Chronister said the ordeal started just before 10 a.m. near the intersection of Mook and Angelica, near Brandon High School.

The Child Protective Services investigator came to the neighborhood to visit a juvenile girl. Chronister says the boy became irate and confronted the investigator who retreated to her car.

Continue reading below

"The 15-year-old jumped on top of her car and began punching and kicking the windshield," Chronister said.

The CPS worker managed to call the sheriff's office.

"When the deputies arrived he was holding the gun up under his chin," said Shelby DeVantier-Rodriguez, a neighbor.

She said he first looked like he was going to shoot himself, then pointed the gun at deputies. When the boy gave up, he was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, which he apparently suffered while beating on the car.

The investigator's blue Ford Fusion sat nearby with the windshield shattered.

Chronister said the investigator was shaken by the violence, but not injured. He said deputies had been called to the girl's home several times in the past. He said the boy has been arrested in the past for armed burglary, grand theft auto, domestic violence, and criminal mischief.