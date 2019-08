- With school back in session, law enforcement officials have been asking drivers to take extra precautions, even those who aren’t from Florida.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo on the agency’s Facebook page warning people about increased speeding fines. They said they pulled over a driver with a Louisiana license plate who apparently didn’t realize the new school year started.

The driver received a ticket for $156 for speeding in a school zone.

“Even if you are traveling, always BE ALERT,” the Facebook post read.

