Following days of rain, the city of Tampa is opening a sandbag distribution center in South Tampa for residents who are dealing with flooding.
City residents can get up to 10 sandbags each at the Himes Avenue Complex at 4501 S. Himes Ave. A valid driver's license, utility bill, or electric bill will be necessary to verify residency.
Flooding has been a problem across the Bay Area, but South Tampa is especially susceptible to street flooding as the ground gets saturated and stormwater systems are overwhelmed.