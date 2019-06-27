< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. By Josh Cascio, FOX 13 News
Posted Jun 27 2019 09:19PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 27 2019 10:24PM EDT
Updated Jun 27 2019 10:24PM EDT TERRA CEIA, Fla. (FOX 13) - A Manatee County deputy saved a suicidal man from possibly jumping from the Skyway Bridge.

"There was a reason I was there. There was a reason why he was there and it worked out," said Deputy Tara Barge.

Manatee County Sheriff's Office Deputy Tara Burge was off duty May 1. She and a friend were driving over the Skyway Bridge when she saw a man walking up the bridge, naked. 

Clearly, something was very wrong.

"He just said he wanted to die he was ending his life, he wanted to die. It was too late, please leave him alone," Burge recalled. That’s when deputy Barge made a request.</p><p>“I said, ‘Give me your phone. Let me have your phone so I can at least get ahold of your mom since I’m going to be the last person that sees you alive,’” Burge said. “He lifted one hand off the bridge and went to hand me the phone and I just took the opportunity. I grabbed his wrist, and grabbed him away from the bridge, and said I’m not going to let you do this. I cannot let you do this.”</p><p>Eventually, an FHP trooper arrived to take over.</p><p>“The thing that was on my mind, I couldn’t imagine this happening to somebody's son,” Burge said.</p><p>This week, Burge was awarded the Distinguished Service Award for her bravery and quick thinking.</p><p>“We're all here for a reason. We can all do something to help somebody and that’s the greatest feeling in the world,” she said.</p><p>Earlier that night, Burge recalled it took her a few extra minutes to find a parking spot. More Local News Stories

Meals on Wheels needs volunteers to deliver food to homebound seniors in Pinellas County
By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jun 27 2019 05:12PM EDT

A local nonprofit is asking for volunteers to help deliver meals to seniors who are unable to leave their homes.

Neighborly said they've seen a substantial decline in volunteers for their Meals on Wheels program in Pinellas County as snowbirds have left Florida to go back up north during the summer months.

"Their absence is leaving a gap in meal delivery that could result in isolated, homebound seniors not receiving a meal," the organization wrote. src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/GettyImages-478193267_1561669854415_7451611_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/GettyImages-478193267_1561669854415_7451611_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/GettyImages-478193267_1561669854415_7451611_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/GettyImages-478193267_1561669854415_7451611_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/GettyImages-478193267_1561669854415_7451611_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Meals on Wheels needs volunteers to deliver food to homebound seniors in Pinellas County</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 05:12PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A local nonprofit is asking for volunteers to help deliver meals to seniors who are unable to leave their homes.</p><p>Neighborly said they've seen a substantial decline in volunteers for their Meals on Wheels program in Pinellas County as snowbirds have left Florida to go back up north during the summer months.</p><p>"Their absence is leaving a gap in meal delivery that could result in isolated, homebound seniors not receiving a meal," the organization wrote.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> Fever of rays spotted off the coast of Anna Maria Island
By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jun 27 2019 05:13PM EDT

A fever of rays was spotted off the coast of Anna Maria Island this week.

Suzannah Pontious said the huge group of rays was about a half a mile from the coast on Wednesday.

She said there were multiple groups of rays right off the beach and it was awesome to see in person. https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Fever_of_rays_off_the_coast_of_Anna_Mari_4_7451738_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Fever_of_rays_off_the_coast_of_Anna_Mari_4_7451738_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Suzannah Pontious said the huge group of rays was about a half a mile from the coast." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fever of rays spotted off the coast of Anna Maria Island</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 05:13PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A fever of rays was spotted off the coast of Anna Maria Island this week.</p><p>Suzannah Pontious said the huge group of rays was about a half a mile from the coast on Tampa man arrested on animal cruelty charges after dog dies from overheating
By Matthew McClellan & Briona Arradondo, FOX 13 News
Posted Jun 27 2019 09:23AM EDT
Updated Jun 27 2019 06:58PM EDT

A Tampa man was arrested and charged for leaving his three dogs in extreme heat, and one of them died from heat stroke.

Hillsborough County Animal Control workers responded to the house in the 2600 block of 8th Avenue in Tampa last week and immediately knew the dogs' lives were in danger. It was already midday Friday, and the crates holding the dogs were in the triple digits.

Workers said the dog that died was in a crate outside and likely died just hours before because it was in direct sunlight with no water. The crate where the dog was kept registered at 131 degrees. data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Dog_left_in_kennel_overheats__dies_1_7451937_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Dog_left_in_kennel_overheats__dies_1_7451937_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Dog_left_in_kennel_overheats__dies_1_7451937_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Dog_left_in_kennel_overheats__dies_1_7451937_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Tampa man was arrested and charged for leaving his three dogs in extreme heat, and one of them died from heat stroke." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tampa man arrested on animal cruelty charges after dog dies from overheating</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Matthew McClellan & Briona Arradondo, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 09:23AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 06:58PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Tampa man was arrested and charged for leaving his three dogs in extreme heat, and one of them died from heat stroke.</p><p>Hillsborough County Animal Control workers responded to the house in the 2600 block of 8th Avenue in Tampa last week and immediately knew the dogs’ lives were in danger. It was already midday Friday, and the crates holding the dogs were in the triple digits.</p><p>Workers said the dog that died was in a crate outside and likely died just hours before because it was in direct sunlight with no water. The crate where the dog was kept registered at 131 degrees.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div Featured Videos

Off-duty Manatee Co. deputy stops man from jumping off Skyway Bridge

Watch: Snake flung by windshield wipers from moving vehicle

Lightning's Alnefelt feels lucky to have landed in Tampa

Feral cat program curbs rodent populations in Manatee County pitchreel_WTVTd8b5_186.mp4.00_08_42_12.Still001_1561685086359.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Off-duty Manatee Co. deputy stops man from jumping off Skyway Bridge</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/watch-snake-flung-by-windshield-wipers-from-moving-vehicle"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/snake%20removed%20by%20windshield%20wipers_1561682181590.jpg_7452515_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Twitter user @KingCaedo" title="snake removed by windshield wipers_1561682181590.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Watch: Snake flung by windshield wipers from moving vehicle</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/lightning/lightning-s-alnefelt-feels-lucky-to-have-landed-in-tampa"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Alnefelt_feels_lucky_to_have_landed_in_T_1_7451968_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Alnefelt_feels_lucky_to_have_landed_in_T_1_20190627225948"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Lightning's Alnefelt feels lucky to have landed in Tampa</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/feral-cat-program-curbs-rodent-populations-in-manatee-county"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Feral_cats_curb_rodents_in_Manatee_Count_6_7451851_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Feral_cats_curb_rodents_in_Manatee_Count_6_20190627223138"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Feral cat program curbs rodent populations in Manatee County</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8687_" > <span Most Recent

Rays top Twins 5-2 to end trip on high note

Off-duty Manatee Co. deputy stops man from jumping off Skyway Bridge

Watch: Snake flung by windshield wipers from moving vehicle

Lightning's Alnefelt feels lucky to have landed in Tampa

Feral cat program curbs rodent populations in Manatee County data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Rays top Twins 5-2 to end trip on high note</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/off-duty-manatee-co-deputy-stops-man-from-jumping-off-skyway-bridge" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/drone13%20skyway%20bridge%2003012018%20pitchreel_WTVTd8b5_186.mp4.00_08_42_12.Still001_1561685086359.jpg_7452392_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/drone13%20skyway%20bridge%2003012018%20pitchreel_WTVTd8b5_186.mp4.00_08_42_12.Still001_1561685086359.jpg_7452392_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/drone13%20skyway%20bridge%2003012018%20pitchreel_WTVTd8b5_186.mp4.00_08_42_12.Still001_1561685086359.jpg_7452392_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/drone13%20skyway%20bridge%2003012018%20pitchreel_WTVTd8b5_186.mp4.00_08_42_12.Still001_1561685086359.jpg_7452392_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/drone13%20skyway%20bridge%2003012018%20pitchreel_WTVTd8b5_186.mp4.00_08_42_12.Still001_1561685086359.jpg_7452392_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Off-duty Manatee Co. deputy stops man from jumping off Skyway Bridge</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/watch-snake-flung-by-windshield-wipers-from-moving-vehicle" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/snake%20removed%20by%20windshield%20wipers_1561682181590.jpg_7452515_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/snake%20removed%20by%20windshield%20wipers_1561682181590.jpg_7452515_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/snake%20removed%20by%20windshield%20wipers_1561682181590.jpg_7452515_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/snake%20removed%20by%20windshield%20wipers_1561682181590.jpg_7452515_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/snake%20removed%20by%20windshield%20wipers_1561682181590.jpg_7452515_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Twitter&#x20;user&#x20;&#x40;KingCaedo" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Watch: Snake flung by windshield wipers from moving vehicle</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/lightning/lightning-s-alnefelt-feels-lucky-to-have-landed-in-tampa" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Alnefelt_feels_lucky_to_have_landed_in_T_1_7451968_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Alnefelt_feels_lucky_to_have_landed_in_T_1_7451968_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Alnefelt_feels_lucky_to_have_landed_in_T_1_7451968_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Alnefelt_feels_lucky_to_have_landed_in_T_1_7451968_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Alnefelt_feels_lucky_to_have_landed_in_T_1_7451968_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lightning's Alnefelt feels lucky to have landed in Tampa</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/feral-cat-program-curbs-rodent-populations-in-manatee-county" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Feral_cats_curb_rodents_in_Manatee_Count_6_7451851_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Feral_cats_curb_rodents_in_Manatee_Count_6_7451851_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Feral_cats_curb_rodents_in_Manatee_Count_6_7451851_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Feral_cats_curb_rodents_in_Manatee_Count_6_7451851_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Feral_cats_curb_rodents_in_Manatee_Count_6_7451851_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Feral cat program curbs rodent populations in Manatee County</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " 