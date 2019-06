- Police in Clearwater said one of their officers was involved in a shooting Saturday night.

Officers responded to a disturbance call in the 1000 block of LaSalle Street.

At some point during the investigation, an officer shot at a 20-year-old man.

The suspect was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. His condition is unknown.

Investigators recovered a firearm at the scene, police confirmed.

No officers were injured during the call.