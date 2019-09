- Citrus County deputies said they found a known addleboarder who went missing Wednesday night.

Officials said 34-year-old Mark Khokhlov is a local paddle board guide, and was last heard from at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. Officials said he left his home, rode his bike to Hunter Springs Park in Crystal River, and launched his black-and-white paddleboard.

Early Thursday morning, officials said they found him safe in the Kings Bay area. Citrus County deputies shared the following message on the agency's Facebook page:

"We would like to thank our partners at the US Coast Guard, and FWC, for assisting in this search. We also thank our Aviation Unit, Marine Unit, and deputies on the ground for all their hard work in bringing Mark home!"





