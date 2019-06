- Authorities are investigating after one person was found dead following a house fire in Sarasota.

Sarasota County Fire Rescue responded to the fire in the 5800 block of Covington Place around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

The home was fully engulfed in flames when fire rescue arrived.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze and initially did not find anyone inside the home.

However, an additional search by the State Fire Marshall hours later found an unidentified adult dead inside the residence.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office and Fire Department are investigating the cause of the fire along with the State Fire Marshall's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900 or call Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS (8477).