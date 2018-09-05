One person found dead in mobile home fire

- One person is dead following a mobile home fire in Tampa.

Hillsborough County firefighters said they responded to the home in the 1600 block of 51st Street South after 3 a.m. Wednesday. They said when they arrived, there was smoke and flames coming from the structure within a salvage yard.

The home became fully engulfed in the flames and it was under control within 30 minutes. One resident of the mobile home was treated for minor burns to her hand, but another resident was found dead inside the home.

The cause of death and fire remains under investigation. The victim’s identity has not been released.