- A Ruskin man was shot multiple times after allegedly threatening deputies with a knife, officials said, and died hours later.

Around 1:30 a.m. Friday, Hillsborough County deputies received a call about a domestic disturbance at one of the homes in the 300 block of Shell Manor Drive. When they arrived, they saw a 37-year-old male, and he had a knife, explained Chief Deputy Donna Lusczynski with the sheriff's office.

"The deputies exited their vehicles and the subject came at them with an aggressive manner with the knife," she said, "and the deputies, in fear of their lives, fired their firearms."

She said deputies gave "multiple commands" for him to drop the knife, but he didn't, and two deputies fired their weapons. The deputies were identified as 37-year-old Jessica Ennis, who has been with the sheriff's office for 12 years, and 25-year-old Daniel DeLima, who has been with the agency for three years.

Those deputies were not injured, and were placed on paid administrative leave, which is a standard protocol following deputy-involved shootings.

The wounded suspect was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital for surgery, but later passed away. Deputies have not identified him, but it appears he was involved in the initial domestic disturbance call.

Lusczynski said he has a criminal past, which includes 30 felony charges. She said a female and several children were at the home, but it's unclear what the suspect's relationship is with them.

"We're just so thankful that the deputies involved in this incident are unharmed and safe," she said.