A severe storm soaked Independence Day revelers in downtown Tampa on Thursday and even sent some inflatable slides drifting down the Hillsborough River, but the rain is expected to clear out by fireworks time this evening.

It was around 2 p.m. when a strong storm popped up in northern Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. As the storm grew, it slid southeast, pummeling Tampa with heavy rain and frequent lightning. Pea-sized hail was reported in the Channelside area, and crowds who had gathered along the Hillsborough River ahead of tonight's fireworks had to head inside.

Among the casualties were the bounce houses at Armature Works. Joey Wannamaker told FOX 13 high winds blew tents and inflatable bounce houses and slides into the water.