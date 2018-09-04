One year later, disappearance of Sarasota teen remains a mystery

Jabez Spann was last seen on September 4, 2017. One year later, Sarasota police and FBI officials are still searching for answers into his disappearance.

- It’s been one year since a Sarasota teen has disappeared, and police believe someone knows what happened. However, no one has stepped forward.

On September 4, Jabez Spann was last seen Labor Day of 2017, attending a vigil for a neighbor who had been killed in a grassy lot near his home. The Sarasota teen has been listed as a missing, endangered child ever since.

According to the FBI, Spann is believed to have witnessed the murder of 31-year-old Travis Combs on August 28. Combs was found with a gunshot wound to the upper torso in a grassy lot near 22nd Street and North Orange Avenue. It’s unclear whether it is connected to Spann’s disappearance.

Sarasota police reiterated Tuesday morning that they believe someone in the Sarasota community “knows something” and to "come forward." The reward for the information on the case is $50,000.

PREVIOUS: Family holds out hope 6 months after teen goes missing

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Sarasota at (941) 366-8477.