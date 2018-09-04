One year later, disappearance of Sarasota teen remains a mystery

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Sep 04 2018 05:05AM EDT

Updated: Sep 04 2018 06:26AM EDT

SARASOTA (FOX 13) - It’s been one year since a Sarasota teen has disappeared, and police believe someone knows what happened. However, no one has stepped forward.

On September 4, Jabez Spann was last seen Labor Day of 2017, attending a vigil for a neighbor who had been killed in a grassy lot near his home. The Sarasota teen has been listed as a missing, endangered child ever since.

According to the FBI, Spann is believed to have witnessed the murder of 31-year-old Travis Combs on August 28. Combs was found with a gunshot wound to the upper torso in a grassy lot near 22nd Street and North Orange Avenue. It’s unclear whether it is connected to Spann’s disappearance.

Sarasota police reiterated Tuesday morning that they believe someone in the Sarasota community “knows something” and to "come forward." The reward for the information on the case is $50,000. 

PREVIOUS: Family holds out hope 6 months after teen goes missing

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Sarasota at (941) 366-8477.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • One year later, disappearance of Sarasota teen remains a mystery
  • Explore the waters of Tampa Bay on horseback
  • 300-acre Pasco Co. solar farm moves forward, despite opposition
  • Treasure Island considers illegal parking crackdown
  • Hillsborough deputies crack down on jaywalking
  • Red tide temporarily subsides as Gordon pushes through gulf
  • Polk sheriff: Biker shot at truck because it changed lanes
  • Falling debris from Floridan Hotel damages vehicle
  • Largo police: Mother charged with missing toddler's death
  • Polk Co. lowers education requirement for school bus drivers